Meghana Raj Sarja opens up about the idea of getting married again: ‘I am just thinking about…’

August 17, 2022 4:44:44 pm
Actor Meghana Raj Sarja has been trying to live her life with her head held high but that doesn’t mean that everyone around her has been wholly supportive about her life choices. Meghana was married to Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died after a cardiac arrest in 2020. Meghana welcomed their son Rayaan later that year. In a recent chat, Meghana spoke about how many around her have been asking her to get married again.
She told Bollywood Bubble, “I think our society’s mindset is such that there is one bunch of people who are advising me to get married. There is one bunch of people who are telling me ‘I think you should just be happy with your son’. So who do I listen to?” Meghana added that she has chosen to listen to herself amid all the noise.
View this post on Instagram
The actor said that she has not asked herself the question as to what she wants to do yet. “I haven’t asked myself that question yet. I’ve always said that one thing Chiru has left behind is the way one should live – in the moment. So I am not going to think about what’s going to happen tomorrow. Or how my life is going to be after a couple of days? No. I am just thinking about now,” she said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Meghana Raj Sarja, in the same chat, also spoke about how she deals with social media trolls. Reacting to a nasty comment on one of her photos, she said, “I was like I don’t have to prove it to you brother. I really don’t have to prove it to you whether I remember him or I think of him. It’s completely up to me.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Elephant returns child’s shoe in China, its ‘kindness’ leaves netizens in awe
Ravi Kumar headed for Russia camp ahead of World Championship
Article on ‘fat’ Arab women sparks uproar over body-shaming
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
Bitcoin’s top developer confirms resignation plan, cites ‘social media spats’ as reason
Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th supplementary exam application forms to release tomorrow
Fantastic Beasts actor Mads Mikkelsen hints at Johnny Depp’s return to the franchise: ‘He won the suit…’
Nanak’s Corridor: Striding across the Ravi
Lucknow: Chocolate worth Rs 17 lakh ‘stolen’ from godown
Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt ‘drunk dialled’ Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif
All eyes on skipper KL Rahul as India get ready to steamroll Zimbabwe
Ahmedabad: Metro pillar under construction leans over, GMRC rectifies issue