Meghana Raj Sarja opens up about the idea of getting married again: ‘I am just thinking about…’

Actor Meghana Raj Sarja has been trying to live her life with her head held high but that doesn’t mean that everyone around her has been wholly supportive about her life choices. Meghana was married to Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died after a cardiac arrest in 2020. Meghana welcomed their son Rayaan later that year. In a recent chat, Meghana spoke about how many around her have been asking her to get married again.

She told Bollywood Bubble, “I think our society’s mindset is such that there is one bunch of people who are advising me to get married. There is one bunch of people who are telling me ‘I think you should just be happy with your son’. So who do I listen to?” Meghana added that she has chosen to listen to herself amid all the noise.

The actor said that she has not asked herself the question as to what she wants to do yet. “I haven’t asked myself that question yet. I’ve always said that one thing Chiru has left behind is the way one should live – in the moment. So I am not going to think about what’s going to happen tomorrow. Or how my life is going to be after a couple of days? No. I am just thinking about now,” she said.

Meghana Raj Sarja, in the same chat, also spoke about how she deals with social media trolls. Reacting to a nasty comment on one of her photos, she said, “I was like I don’t have to prove it to you brother. I really don’t have to prove it to you whether I remember him or I think of him. It’s completely up to me.”