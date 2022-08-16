scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Meghana Raj Sarja on social media trolls who think she doesn’t miss Chiranjeevi Sarja: ‘I don’t have to prove it to you’

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in June 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 39.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 10:32:56 pm
meghana raj sarjaMeghana Raj Sarja is the wife of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. (Photo: Meghana Raj Sarja/Instagram)

Actor Meghana Raj Sarja has had a unique journey in the last couple of years. When she lost her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja in 2020, she was already pregnant and just a few months later, she welcomed her son Rayaan. In a recent chat, Meghana shared that she never thought about taking a break from social media because of its toxicity and she credits her late husband for that.

Meghana shared with Bollywood Bubble that while she has received a lot of support from social media users, there are a few trolls who try to disturb her peace. “Very recently, I had put up a post where I was eating something. It was my binge day. It was a random decision that I was going to put it on social media and some random comment read, ‘You don’t remember Chiru at all.’”

She continued that this comment did not bother her but instead had her thinking that she does not have to prove anything to anyone. “I was like I don’t have to prove it to you brother. I really don’t have to prove it to you whether I remember him or I think of him. It’s completely up to me,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj)

Days after Chiranjeevi Sarja’s passing, Meghana Raj Sarja shared a note on Twitter which read, “Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel. You love me so much that you just couldn’t leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me-a symbol of our love- and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can’t wait to hold you again. Can’t wait to see your smile again. Can’t wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait FOR YOU and you wait FOR ME on the other side. You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU (sic).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in June 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 39.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 10:32:56 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

4

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

5

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot
Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’

Premium
In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement