Meghana Raj Sarja announces comeback film on husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary: ‘This is for you Chiru’, see photos

Actress Meghana Raj Sarja announced her return to films on Sunday, on the birth anniversary of her late husband, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. Meghana will be seen in a thriller, which she will produce along with director Pannaga Bharana, who was a close friend of her husband. Debutant Vishal is the director of the movie.

Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, Meghana wrote, “No other day could have been better, no other team could have been better… ITS UR BIRTHDAY, ITS OUR DREAM … This is for YOU CHIRU! If not for Panna i dont know if i wld have even thought about this.. im truly home now… Its OFFICIAL… CAMERA… ROLLING… ACTION! (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj)

Announcing Meghana’s comeback film, producer Pannaga Bharana wrote a heartfelt note on his Instagram page. “Dear Chiru on ur birth anniversary here i am gifting you one of the dream that we saw together – Producing a film – the journey got even more meaningful having Meg playing the lead… Everyone’s been generous and supporting… you be the force in making the ends meet… U will always be our reason to celebrate (sic),” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pannaga Bharana (@pannagabharana)

Meghana thrilled her fans by turning into a princess for a special photo shoot. In one image, she is seen staring at the portrait of her husband, who is seen as a prince. Her caption for the pic read, “Can stare for all eternity… I LOVE YOU… let the celebrations begin! Thanks again Priyanka, Madhura and Bindu Reddy for convincing me to take up this shoot!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj)

She also wrote an emotional note on her husband’s birth anniversary. “At the end of Tribulations is always Triumph. A trial by fire is the path to achieve great things and that trial is never easy. When all hope fades, when life seems still there will always be a light at the end of the tunnel. For me that light is Chiru. My journey is towards that light to grow brighter. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAR HUSBAND. MY LIFE… MY LIGHT (sic),” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj)

Chiranjeevi Sarja died of cardiac arrest on 7th June, 2020 when Meghana was five months pregnant with their first child.