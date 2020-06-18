Meghana Raj remembers Chirranjeevi Sarja: You are a piece of my soul

Meghana Raj on Thursday wrote a heartfelt note, eulogizing her late husband Chirranjeevi Sarja as her “guardian angel.” (Photos: Meghana Raj/Instagram) Meghana Raj on Thursday wrote a heartfelt note, eulogizing her late husband Chirranjeevi Sarja as her “guardian angel.” (Photos: Meghana Raj/Instagram)

11 days after the untimely demise of Chirranjeevi Sarja, Meghana Raj on Thursday wrote a heartfelt note, eulogizing her late husband as her “guardian angel.”

“CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

Meghana ended her statement on a more optimistic note, feeling relieved that she is pregnant with his child.

“Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel. You love me so much that you just couldn’t leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me-a symbol of our love- and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can’t wait to hold you again. Can’t wait to see your smile again. Can’t wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait FOR YOU and you wait FOR ME on the other side. You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU (sic),” she wrote.

MY CHIRU FOREVER ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sqON30wHKR — MEGHANA RAJ (@meghanasraj) June 18, 2020

Chirranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 39.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd