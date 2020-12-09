Meghana Raj and son test positive for coronavirus

Meghana Raj said her son is doing fine. (Photo: Meghana Raj/Instagram)

Actor Meghana Raj on Wednesday said that she and her newborn son have tested positive for coronavirus. She added that her father Sundar Raj and mother Pramila Joshai have also been infected by the virus.

“Hello all, my father, mother, myself and my little son have been tested positive for covid… we have informed everyone who have come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results… i urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine and are currently under treatment.. Junior C is fine and keeping me occupied every second. We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious,” Meghana Raj said in a statement posted on her Twitter page.

Meghana Raj’s parents Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai are prominent members of the Kannada film fraternity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd