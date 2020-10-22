Meghana Raj blessed with a baby boy

Meghana Raj has been blessed with a baby boy. (Photo: Meghna Raj/Instagram)

Actor Meghana Raj Sarja on Thursday delivered a baby boy at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Dhruva Sarja, brother-in-law of Meghana, took to Instagram to announce the birth of his nephew. He wrote on his Instagram stories, “Baby boy. Jai Hanuman.”

Chirranjeevi Sarja, who married Meghna Raj in 2018, passed away in June this year after suffering a massive heart attack. His death sent a shock wave across the Kannada film industry as he was just 39.

On October 18, Chirranjeevi Sarja would have turned a year older. Remembering his nephew, senior actor Arjun Sarja said the family was getting ready to welcome “Junior Chiru.” “I believe in one phrase, a mantra that ‘this too shall pass, we have to move on in life.’ Instead of forgetting things, we tried to be stronger. I would like to tell her that we will be there for you and the kid like a rock. This small get-together is for changing all the negatives into positives by welcoming our Junior Chiru with smile and happiness,” Arjun said in a video posted on Meghna’s Instagram account.

Earlier this week, Dhruva Sarja had also purchased a silver cradle reportedly worth Rs 10 lakh as a gift for the newborn.

