Monday, June 07, 2021
Meghana Raj, Arjun Sarja and others remember Chiranjeevi Sarja on first death anniversary: ‘Will miss you for a lifetime’

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 last year following a heart attack. He was 39.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 7, 2021 11:08:05 pm
Chirranjeevi Sarja first death anniversaryFamily, friends and colleagues remember Chiranjeevi Sarja. (Photo: Meghana Raj Sarja/Instagram, Arjun Sarja/Instagram)

Family, friends and colleagues fondly remembered Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja on Monday on the occasion of his first death anniversary. The actor had passed away on June 7 last year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

On the eve of his death anniversary, wife Meghana Raj Sarja shared a photo of the actor and herself. She captioned it, “US ❤️ MINE #chiranjeevisarja.”

Remembering his nephew, senior actor Arjun Sarja too shared several photos of himself and Chiranjeevi Sarja. Along with the photos, he wrote, “It has been a year, but I will miss you for a lifetime Chiru magane.. I hope that constant happy smile never wipes off wherever you are.”

Darshan shared a click of himself with Chiranjeevi Sarja and wrote, “You will always be remembered Chiru, my friend.”

 

At the time of the actor’s death, the couple was expecting their firstborn. Meghana Raj Sarja delivered a baby boy at a private hospital in Bengaluru in October 2020.

Hailing from a family of actors, Chiranjeevi Sarja acted in more than 20 films in a career spanning 11 years.

