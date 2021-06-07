Meghana Raj, Arjun Sarja and others remember Chiranjeevi Sarja on first death anniversary: ‘Will miss you for a lifetime’

June 7, 2021 11:08:05 pm
Family, friends and colleagues fondly remembered Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja on Monday on the occasion of his first death anniversary. The actor had passed away on June 7 last year after suffering a cardiac arrest.
On the eve of his death anniversary, wife Meghana Raj Sarja shared a photo of the actor and herself. She captioned it, “US ❤️ MINE #chiranjeevisarja.”
Remembering his nephew, senior actor Arjun Sarja too shared several photos of himself and Chiranjeevi Sarja. Along with the photos, he wrote, “It has been a year, but I will miss you for a lifetime Chiru magane.. I hope that constant happy smile never wipes off wherever you are.”
Darshan shared a click of himself with Chiranjeevi Sarja and wrote, “You will always be remembered Chiru, my friend.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
At the time of the actor’s death, the couple was expecting their firstborn. Meghana Raj Sarja delivered a baby boy at a private hospital in Bengaluru in October 2020.
Hailing from a family of actors, Chiranjeevi Sarja acted in more than 20 films in a career spanning 11 years.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-