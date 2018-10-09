Me Too: Samantha Akkineni, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar thank survivors for sharing their stories

Samantha Akkineni and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar throw their weight behind sexual misconduct survivors.

The social media is flooded with stories of sexual misconduct of various degrees from the last few days as the India chapter of the Me Too movement is fast gaining momentum. Actor Samantha Akkineni on Tuesday tweeted her support for all the women coming out with the stories of their ordeal.

“I am so happy that more and more women are finding the strength to say #MeToo . Your bravery is commendable . I am sorry though that some people ,even other women themselves will shame and burden you with the question of proof and doubt. Just know that you are saving (sic),” she wrote on her Twitter page.

Samantha’s tweet comes a day after a couple of big names in the Tamil film industry were accused of being repeat offenders. “…many little girls with your voice . Thankyou . I support the #MeTooIndia movement,” she added.

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also threw her weight behind the women who were recounting their stories of being subjected to sexual misconduct. “It’s alarming to hear the number of #metoo stories.They say it’s better late than never.Thank you to all the women that r being so strong to come out with their stories I stood up last year #metoo I urge every woman affected to stand up,we need to fight for our rights #TimesUp(sic),” she tweeted.

Popular playback singer Chinmayi has been at the forefront in leading the Me Too campaign down south by recounting her personal experiences of sexual harassment.

