Kannada actor Mayuri Kyatari ties the knot

Popular Kannada actor Mayuri Kyatari tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Arun on Friday in Bangalore. The ceremony, attended by a few family members, took place at a temple.

Mayuri took to Instagram to share an adorable video from the wedding ceremony. She captioned the video, “Yes I am married❤️ 12/06/2020 10 years of friendship given a meaning today ❤️ Vl update more shortly.”

While Arun wore traditional veshti and a silk turban, Mayuri Kyatari looked beautiful in a white and red silk saree.

After making her mark as the lead in popular daily Ashwini Nakshatra, Mayuri entered the Kannada film industry in 2015 with Krishna Leela. She went on to act in films like Ishtakamya, Rustum and Aatakuntu Lekakilla, to name a few. She currently has action-drama Pogaru in the pipeline. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film also stars Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna.

