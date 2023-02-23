scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Martin teaser: Dhruva Sarja is Pakistan army’s worst nightmare

Martin is directed by AP Arjun and produced by Uday K Mehta. The makers are yet to announce the release date of Martin.

Martin stars actor Dhruva Sarja in the lead role.
The first teaser of actor Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming actioner Martin was released on Thursday. His character is introduced as the cruelest man ever in the very beginning of the teaser and as it plays, we know why. Martin is directed by AP Arjun and produced by Uday K Mehta.

The teaser opens with visuals of the Pakistani army fussing over one man who is “cruel”. Then enters this man, who obviously is Sarja, with a blast. No marks for guessing that he is an Indian and if you had any doubts, he has it tattooed on his arm. He is a one-man army who the makers have addressed as “Action Prince” in the teaser.

The rest of the teaser has Dhruv Sarja fighting enemies single-handedly. He is trigger-happy and knocks down bad guys with the help of his beefed-up muscles. We also get glimpses of actor Nikitin Dheer in the teaser but his role in the movie is not clear. And, if all the fist fighting, gunshots and blasts were not enough to tell you that there are many action-packed sequences in the movie, you will also get to see some action on the roads using stylish cars.

Besides Sarja, Martin also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Chikkanna, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Nawab Shah, and Rohit Pathak. The music of the movie has been composed by Mani Sharma.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Martin.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 19:22 IST
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 19:22 IST
