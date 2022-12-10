scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Marathi singer Sulochana Chavan passes away at 92, PM Modi writes ‘pained by her demise’

Marathi Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan died in Mumbai on Saturday. She was 92.

Sulochana Chavan deadMarathi singer Sulochana Chavan passed away in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajshri Marathi/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Renowned Marathi Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan died here on Saturday due to age-related ailments, her family said. Chavan, 92, was a Padma Shri recipient.

She breathed her last at her south Mumbai residence, her son and Dholki player Vijay Chavan told PTI.

Known as ‘Lavani Samradnyi’ (Queen of Lavani), Sulochana Chavan was one of the most well-known singers in this traditional Maharashtrian musical genre closely associated with the folk theatre form ‘Tamasha’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a tweet in her memory and wrote, “The coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. She was also passionate about music and theatre. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoled her death. “Smt Sulochana-tai Chavan was the undisputed Queen of Lavani. She infused life in the poetry and immortalized many Lavanis on the strength of her unique voice and diction. Her beautiful voice will live on for many more years. I offer my homage to the great singer and convey my condolences to Shri Vijay Chavan and other members of the bereaved family,” he said in a message.

Chief Minister Shinde in his condolence message said Chavan’s death has left a void in the field of Lavani, folk art and music.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and his ta...Premium
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and his ta...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 05:16:11 pm
Next Story

‘New Era’ of ties between China and Saudi Arabia

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close