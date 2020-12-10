Marathi music composer Narendra Bhide passes away

Narendra Bhide was 47. (Photo: Narendra Bhide/Facebook)

Popular Marathi music composer Narendra Bhide passed away in Pune on Thursday. He was 47.

Bhide was known for his music in films like A Paying Ghost, Bioscope, Harishchandrachi Factory, Sane Guruji, Sarivar Sari and Chi Va Chi Sau Ka among others.

He also composed music for plays like Kon Mhanta Takka dila, Makdachya Hati Champagne, Katkon Trikon and Godi Gulabi.

Narendra Bhide is survived by his wife and two children.

