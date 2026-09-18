Marathi film Gondhal is India’s official entry for Oscars 2027

Marathi film Gondhal has been announced as India’s official entry for Oscars 2027 in the Best International Feature category.

Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal, directed and written by Santosh Davakhar, examines how deeply rooted traditions intersect with individual aspirations and human frailties. The movie stars Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu and Vitthal Kale.

The latest recognition adds to Gondhal’s growing list of accolades on the festival circuit, including awards at IFFI, the Bengaluru International Film Festival, the Pune International Film Festival and the Third Eye Asian International Film Festival.

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