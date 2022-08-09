scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan dies of heart attack at 64, Maharashtra CM pays tribute

Actor Pradeep Patwardhan was popular in the Marathi cinema and theatre space. His most popular play was Moruchi Mavashi.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2022 11:37:10 am
Pradeep Patwardhan deathPradeep Patwardhan was 64.

Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away on Tuesday at his residence in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack. He was 64. The actor was popular for his work in theatre, the most popular being Moruchi Mavashi. He also starred in Marathi films and TV shows.

The chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, condoled the death of Pradeep. He wrote in Marathi, “Pradeep Patvardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist.”

Actor Renuka Shahane paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter.

Pradeep Patwardhan was known for his work in Ek Full Chaar Half (1991), Dance Party (1995), Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009), Gola Berij (2012), Police Line (2016) and 1234 (2016). He also starred in Anurag Kashyap’s 2015 film Bombay Velvet. However, he was away from the screen for some time now.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 11:16:04 am

Most Popular

1

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

2

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'

5

All eyes on Bihar as Nitish Kumar signals switching sides again, parties meet today

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
Jairam Ramesh: ‘Govt did not have much of a legislative agenda... appetit...
Jairam Ramesh: ‘Govt did not have much of a legislative agenda... appetit...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
Bronze medallist at CWG

Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help kids' growth

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help kids' growth

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai
Know Your City

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sam Bahadur
Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur is ‘now filming’: Details about film on Sam Manekshaw’s life
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement