Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan dies of heart attack at 64, Maharashtra CM pays tribute

Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away on Tuesday at his residence in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack. He was 64. The actor was popular for his work in theatre, the most popular being Moruchi Mavashi. He also starred in Marathi films and TV shows.

The chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, condoled the death of Pradeep. He wrote in Marathi, “Pradeep Patvardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist.”

Actor Renuka Shahane paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter.

Pradeep Patwardhan was known for his work in Ek Full Chaar Half (1991), Dance Party (1995), Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009), Gola Berij (2012), Police Line (2016) and 1234 (2016). He also starred in Anurag Kashyap’s 2015 film Bombay Velvet. However, he was away from the screen for some time now.