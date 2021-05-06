Marathi actor Navnath Gaikwad passes away due to Covid-19 complications

Marathi actor Navnath Gaikwad, who worked in films like Fatteshikast and Farzand, has passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

The writer-director of Fatteshikast and Farzand, Digpal Lanjekar shared the tragic news of Navnath’s demise on Facebook. He shared, “Navnath Gaikwad, a very talented and hardworking artist who worked in Farjand and Fatteshikast, passed away tragically due to Corona. May his soul rest in peace..”

Earlier today, popular Tamil comedy actor Pandu passed away due to Covid-19 related complications. He was 74.

The second wave of Covid-19 has wreaked havoc in the country. On Thursday, India reported 3,980 deaths in the past 24 hours.