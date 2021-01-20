Marathi actor Manasi Naik ties the knot with boxer Pardeep Kharera

Manasi Naik and Pardeep Kharera have been dating for more than a year. Photo: (Manasi/Instagram)

Marathi actor Manasi Naik tied the knot with professional boxer Pardeep Kharera on Tuesday. The wedding happened in Pune, and was a traditional Maharashtrian affair.

Manasi Naik and Pardeep Kharera have been dating for more than a year now, and their Instagram profiles are a testament to their relationship. For the wedding, Naik picked up a look inspired by Aishwarya Rai from Jodha Akbar. Husband Kharera, in his gold royal sherwani complemented her pink lehenga.

Post the festivities, the couple flew back to Haryana, Kharera’s hometown. Sharing photos from her fairytale dream wedding, Manasi Naik posted on Instagram, “Mr and Mrs Kharera 🤴👸❤🙏🎊🙈.” The photos have the couple sharing some sweet candid moments together.

Check out the photos from Manasi Naik and Pardeep Kharera’s wedding:

Manasi Naik and Pardeep Kharera caught in a fun moment. (Photo: Manasi Naik/Instagram) Manasi Naik and Pardeep Kharera caught in a fun moment. (Photo: Manasi Naik/Instagram)

The newlyweds pose for the camera. (Photo: Manasi Naik/Instagram) The newlyweds pose for the camera. (Photo: Manasi Naik/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manasi Naik Kharera (@manasinaik0302)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fillamwala (@fillamwala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by मराठी चस्का (@marathichaska)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MarathiPage3 (@marathipage03)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pardeep Kharera (@pardeepkharera1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manasi Naik Kharera (@manasinaik0302)

Before the wedding ceremony, Manasi Naik and Pardeep Kharera have also been sharing photos from their pre-wedding functions. From dressing in matching yellow outfits for the haldi, to dancing together on their sangeet night, the couple looked blissful.

Last year in February, Manasi had taken to Instagram to announce her relationship with Pardeep. Sharing a romantic photo, the actor wrote, “And I’d Choose You In hundred Lifetimes, In Hundred Worlds, In Any Version Of Reality, I’d Find You and l’d Choose You💕.”

Manasi Naik has worked in films like Murder Mestri, Jabardast, Tukya Tukvila Nagya Nachvila, and a number of TV serials. She rose to fame with her performance in the hit dance number “Baghtoy Rikshawala”.