Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre dies by suicide

Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre allegedly died by suicide at his home in Nanded town in Marathwada region, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday afternoon when Bhakre (32) was found dead by his parents at his flat in Ganesh Nagar area of Nanded, the official said.

Ashutosh Bhakre was the husband of Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh, who attained fame after her role in Marathi serial Khulta Kali Khulena. He had acted in Marathi films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka.

The reason behind the actor’s suspected suicide is not yet known, the police official said. He was reportedly suffering from depression since the last few days and had recently shared a video on social media in which he analysed why does a person die by suicide, the official added.

An accidental death case has been registered at Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded, and further probe was on, he said.

