Manoj Tiwari welcomes daughter with wife Surabhi: ‘Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi’

Bhojpuri-actor-turned politician Manoj Tiwari, earlier this week, announced that he and his wife Surabhi Tiwari have welcomed a daughter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP, taking to his social media handles, shared a picture with Surabhi, and wrote, “It is with great pleasure to inform that Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi.. Today a cute baby girl is born in the house.. May you all bless him.. Surabhi-Manoj Tiwari.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Tiwari (@manojtiwari.mp)

Tiwari’s social media followers congratulated the couple on the arrival of their daughter. Actor and Beyond Music India founder Pakkhi Hegde wrote, “Wooow hearty congratulations and hamari Saraswati jee ko dher saara pyar aur ashirwad,” while lawyer and politician Charu Pragya commented, “Congratulations Bhaiya and Bhabhi ♥️”. Singer Vishal Mishra wrote, “Jai Mata Di , Anek Anek Shubhkamnaye Bhaiya ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Tiwari (@manojtiwari.mp)

Last month, Tiwari had taken to his social media handles to share a video of his wife’s “Godh Bharai” (Baby Shower) ceremony, where he gave glimpses of his family celebrating, and wrote, “Some happiness we can’t express in words.. Can just feel it.. 🧿 🧿 🧿.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Tiwari (@manojtiwari.mp)

This is the second child for the couple and the third for the 51-year-old politician. Manoj was earlier married to Rani Tiwari, the two are parents to a daughter Rhiti. Manoj and Rani separated in 2011 after being married for eleven years. Manoj and Surabhi tied the knot in 2020 and later welcomed their first child, Saanvika, together.

On the work front, Manoj Tiwari was primarily known for working in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry before he joined politics. He became a BJP member in 2013 and was elected the Delhi BJP President in 2016.