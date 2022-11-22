scorecardresearch
Manoj Tiwari gives a glimpse of wife Surabhi’s Godh Bharai ceremony

Surabhi is Manoj Tiwari's second wife with whom he had welcomed a daughter in 2020. Manoj was earlier married to Rani, with whom he has his eldest daughter, Rhiti.

manoj tiwariManoj Tiwari is married to Surabhi. (Photo: Manoj/Instagram)

Actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari is all set to become a father at 51. The happy news was shared by Manoj himself, who will be embracing fatherhood for the third time in his life.

Manoj took to social media to share the news and posted a clip where he was seen rejoicing with his wife Surabhi Tiwari. The video saw Manoj’s near and dear ones taking part in his wife’s Godh Bharai ceremony. The video caption was written in Hindi, which loosely translates to, “You cannot express some happiness in words, you can only feel it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manoj Tiwari (@manojtiwari.mp)

The floral decoration and the general happy vibes of the clip left an impression on Manoj Tiwari’s fans, who took to the comment section of the video to post congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “Hamesha happy raho, god bless you.” Another comment read, “Cutest family Manoj Tiwari sir congratulations to you both.” One person commented, “Superb…heartiest wishes to u and ur family.”

