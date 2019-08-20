Manju Warrier, Sanal K Sasidharan and Kayattam crew members stuck in Himachal floods

A film crew including actress Manju Warrier and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is reportedly trapped in a village in Himachal Pradesh as a result of the flash floods there.

The crew, consisting of at least 30 people, are said to be located at a spot in Chatru village and had gone there for the shooting of Sasidharan’s film Kayattam. Several tourists are also said to be stuck at the same spot. The village is 330 kilometers away from Shimla.

Manju’s brother Madhu Warrier told Asianet News that he spoke to his sister Monday night. Speaking through a satellite phone, Manju told him that food supplies would last only about two days and requested him to appeal for help from the government. She said there were around 200 people, including the film crew and tourists, who were trapped in the village. He also added that calls back to the satellite phone were not going through.

Madhu said he spoke to Union MoS V Muraleedharan who in turn assured help to evacuate the film crew. Muraleedharan is reported to have called Himachal CM Jairam Thakur and requested help of NDRF and Army personnel in evacuating the crew from the spot.