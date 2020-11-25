Mane Number 13 will have The Conjuring effect on you: Chethan Gandharva

Mane Number 13 is written and directed by Vivy Kathiresan (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Sandalwood actor Chethan Gandharva has a very different notion about what constitutes a “family-friendly” movie. He thinks horror-movies are best enjoyed when watched with all family members. And he pitches his latest movie Mane Number 13 as a perfect excuse for all family members to huddle up in a room and watch the horror show, which is whipped up by director Vivy Kathiresan and his crew.

“Horror is my favourite genre. I love watching such movies alone at home with all lights off,” Chethan told indianexpress.com while talking about Mane Number 13, which is due to release on Amazon Prime Video this Thursday.

“When Vivy narrated the movie, I really liked the suspense portions of it. And it drove me into my character. It is a horror movie, and at the same time, you have thrilling portions. It is different from the other movies,” Chethan added while complaining that of late, most horror movies have become repetitive.

Chethan’s observation is valid as the south Indian film industry is preoccupied with churning out horror-comedies that offer nothing more than predictable jump scares. But, if the trailer is anything to go by, even Mane Number 13 feels like a run-of-the-mill horror movie.

Actor Sathvika Appaiah, however, begs to differ. “This is not purely a horror subject. It has a mix of thrill, suspense and horror. You won’t know what’s going to happen next throughout the movie. The screenplay is written in such a way that you can’t tell the good guy from the bad one,” she said.

And Chethan further assures that Mane Number 13 would be very different from all the horror movies that we have seen in recent years. “I think after The Conjuring, the whole view of a horror movie changed. I remember after watching that movie, my friend and I had the same kind of fear (that of characters in The Conjuring) while driving back home. I think Mane Number 13 will have the same kind of effect on you when you see it,” he promised.

Mane Number 13 is said to revolve around a group of friends who willingly get into an infamous haunted house for some thrills and end up experiencing all sorts of paranormal activity.

The film also stars Varsha Bollamma, Aishwarya Gowda, Praveen Prem and Sanjeev, among others.

