Mane No. 13 teaser: Varsha Bollamma-starrer looks like a run-of-the-mill haunted house fare

Mane No. 13 will premiere on November 26 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a teaser for Kannada movie Mane No. 13. Directed by Vivy Kathiresan, the horror drama stars Sanjeev, Chethan Gandharva, Aishwarya Gowda, Praveen Prem and Varsha Bollamma.

Judging by the teaser, Mane No. 13 seems like a run-of-the-mill haunted house fare. The film’s title refers to the haunted house where five friends cross paths with a supernatural entity, causing them to die one-by-one.

Amazon Prime Video shared the teaser of Mane No. 13 on Twitter. The accompanying text read, “Shhh… It’s not just a dream, they’re coming! Trailer out on Nov 23. #ManeNumber13 premieres on Nov 26.”

Mane No. 13 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 26.

