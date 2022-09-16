Mahesh Manjrekar claims Yash-starrer KGF 2 saved Kannada film industry: ‘It created history’

Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar believes that the Marathi film industry has the right talent to make its own KGF: Chapter 2 and urged producers to invest money in the visions of its filmmakers. During a film event in Mumbai, Manjrekar said KGF 2, starring Yash, saved the Kannada film industry, which he claimed was on the verge of ‘shutdown’.

“We have to shout from the rooftops that Marathi cinema is great. The press is here and I want to say this. Some years back, the condition of the Kannada film industry was such that it seemed like it would shut down anytime. But there was one person who believed in making a film and spending a lot of money on it. That person made a film named KGF and it created history. What makes me happy is that they didn’t make both parts of KGF in Hindi. They shot the film in Kannada, dubbed it in Hindi aur fir audience ke sir ke upar feka!,” Mahesh said at the event according to Bollywood Hungama.

He noted that Marathi filmmakers were on par with their counterparts in Malayalam cinema when it came to providing strong content. And he suggested it was about time the industry scaled up its production. “Somebody has to believe in us and spend money, like the way KGF producers did. I mean, come on, KGF – Chapter 2 collected Rs. 1000 crores! Can you imagine?” he added.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 was bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. The film was a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1, which came out in 2018. While the first movie in the two-part gangster saga saw moderate success in the Hindi belt four years ago by collecting a little more than Rs 44 crore. KGF 2, however, had a humongous opening when it was in cinemas earlier this year. The Hindi version alone collected more than Rs 430 crore. And the film’s worldwide collection was more than Rs 1000 crore. It became the biggest earner in the history of Kannada cinema.