Mahesh Babu’s ‘Srimanthudu’ collects Rs 154 cr in 25 days

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s ‘Srimanthudu’ has continued with its soaring success and has grossed Rs 154 crore in 25 days worldwide, a statement said.

‘Srimanthudu’ had earned Rs 101.25 cr in its first week and with it, had become the second highest grossing Telugu release this year after ‘Baahubali’.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the Telugu drama stars Mahesh Babu and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Eros released ‘Srimanthudu’ across 2000 plus screens worldwide in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, north India and overseas. The film released in Tamil dubbed versions in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“It’s a proud moment to associate with Mahesh Babu once again and Mythri Movie Makers for this family entertainer that has taken audiences by storm and reports across regions continue to be extremely encouraging. The Telugu industry holds great opportunity for us and we look forward to leverage its attractive film content to strengthen our operations in south,” Eros International managing director Sunil Lulla had said in a statement.

Also starring Shruti Haasan, the film follows the life of a young multi-millionaire who adopts a village. ‘Srimanthudu’ has been primarily shot in Hyderabad while a few portions of the movie were filmed across Tamil Nadu and Thailand. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad and Harish Uthaman.

