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Mahesh Babu’s son gives Yash’s Toxic 0.5 star on Letterboxd, rates dad’s Brahmotsavam 1 star
Gautam Ghattamaneni’s Letterboxd profile has sparked discussion among Telugu film fans after he rated Yash’s Toxic just 0.5 star. His ratings for several Mahesh Babu films have also surprised fans.
Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni has found himself in the spotlight after film fans discovered his Letterboxd profile. Among the ratings that drew particular attention was his 0.5-star rating for Yash’s Toxic, which was released on August 26 and has received a mixed response from audiences and critics.
The 20-year-old film enthusiast gave Toxic just half a star on the popular film-rating platform, a rating that quickly became a talking point among fans, particularly given the massive buzz surrounding the Yash-starrer.
Gautam has reportedly watched more than 400 films across different languages and genres. His Letterboxd profile, which lists ratings of several films, has become the subject of an online discussion among movie fans.
Gautam has also rated several films starring his father, actor Mahesh Babu.
Gautam’s ratings of his father’s films
While Gautam awarded five stars to Pokiri and 1: Nenokkadine, some of Mahesh Babu’s other films received considerably lower ratings. Nijam and Vamsi were given two stars each, while Brahmotsavam received just one star.
His ratings have prompted fans to note that his opinions do not appear to be influenced solely by his personal association with the stars or filmmakers involved.
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Gautam’s taste also extends well beyond Telugu cinema. He has awarded five stars to films such as Sholay, Project Hail Mary, Knives Out and Jersey. Baahubali 2 also received five stars, while Pelli Choopulu and Sita Ramam earned 4.5 stars.
Meanwhile, Liger, like Toxic, received just half a star, suggesting that his rating for the Yash-starrer is not an isolated instance.
His Letterboxd profile also lists ratings for Aditya Dhar’s much-talked-about Dhurandhar, which received four stars, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also referred to as Dhurandhar 2, was given three stars.
His half-star rating for Toxic has now become another talking point around the film, particularly as the Yash-starrer continues to receive mixed reactions.
About Toxic
Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, stars Yash in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. While the film opened to strong box office numbers, it has received a mixed response from audiences and critics, with reactions divided over its story and treatment.
As of Day 7, Toxic has taken its total India gross collection to Rs 272.80 crore, while its India net stands at Rs 229.95 crore. Worldwide, the film has crossed the Rs 313 crore mark.
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