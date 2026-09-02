Mahesh Babu’s son gives Yash’s Toxic 0.5 star on Letterboxd, rates dad’s Brahmotsavam 1 star

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni’s blunt Letterboxd ratings have caught the internet’s attention, especially his half-star rating for Yash’s Toxic.

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni has found himself in the spotlight after film fans discovered his Letterboxd profile. Among the ratings that drew particular attention was his 0.5-star rating for Yash’s Toxic, which was released on August 26 and has received a mixed response from audiences and critics.

The 20-year-old film enthusiast gave Toxic just half a star on the popular film-rating platform, a rating that quickly became a talking point among fans, particularly given the massive buzz surrounding the Yash-starrer.

Gautam has reportedly watched more than 400 films across different languages and genres. His Letterboxd profile, which lists ratings of several films, has become the subject of an online discussion among movie fans.