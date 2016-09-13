Madhavan apologises for not acknowledging paralympic gold medalist Thangavelu’s win

Tamil actor Ranganathan Madhavan (file photo) Tamil actor Ranganathan Madhavan (file photo)

While the entire Indian film industry didn’t miss a chance to praise the country’s paralympic gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu, popular Tamil actor Madhavan seemed to have “no clue” about the feat as he was on the move.

After the omission was pointed out by a tweeple who said that the star applauded silver medalist P V Sindhu’s feat but failed to congratulate Thangavelu, Madhavan quickly responded. “My Apologies my friend… I was on the move and not clued in. Thank you for making me realize it. So proud of him,” tweeted Ranganathan Madhavan.

Earlier, a tweeple posted on Madhavan’s timeline: “@ActorMadhavan thanks for failed to appreciate a Tamil guy (Thangavelu) who won the Paralympic gold medal. You could do for that @Pvsindhu1 minute by minute.”

The actor followed Sindhu’s match closely and tweeted back to back praising her performance. “YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH GO MY MADI… I mean SINDHU…. Ha ha ha ha haaaa.”

“For every point Sindhu makes – people at the stadium- scream so we can hear you here in India and unnerve the Spainard. Delhi Government announces cash Rewards for P V Sindhu and Sakshi Malik -NOW THIS is the kind that makes a difference,” he had tweeted earlier.

Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched gold medal in the men’s T42 High Jump event on day two of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Congratulatory messages poured in for the athlete. Thangavelu had also been awarded a sum of Rs 75 lakh from the sports ministry and Rs 2 crore by the Tamil Nadu government for his achievement.

My Apologies my friend .. I was on the move and not clued in. Thank you for making me realize.So proud of him. https://t.co/x666WJPGtA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 12, 2016

The 21-year-old athlete was hit by a speeding bus when he was five, resulting in a permanent disability.

