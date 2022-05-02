Madhabi Mukherjee’s health condition improving: Hospital

The health condition of legendary Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee is improving, both clinically and symptomatically, authorities of the hospital where she is being treated said on Monday.

The octogenarian actress, who achieved international fame for her role as Charu, a bored homemaker, in Satyajit Ray’s critically acclaimed film Charulata, is haemodynamically stable, they said.

“A few more tests and specialists’ consultations will take place for minor age-related problems. She is expected to be discharged soon,” a statement issued by Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital said.

Madhabi Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital with general weakness as well as a history of persistent anemia and uncontrolled diabetes on April 29.

Known to be a favourite of Satyajit Ray, she had acted in his films Mahanagar and Kapurush. She had also acted in Ritwik Ghatak’s Subranarekha and Mrinal Sen’s Baishey Shravana. Mukherjee had won the National Film Award for best actress for her performance in Diba Ratrir Kabya (Poetry of Days and Nights) and had shared screen space with evergreen Bengali film luminaries Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chatterjee.s