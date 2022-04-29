scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised with old age-related ailments

National Award-winning actor Madhabi Mukherjee has been hospitalised in Kolkata because of old age-related ailments.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
Updated: April 29, 2022 8:48:51 pm
madhabi mukherjeeMadhabi Mukherjee is known for her performance in Satyajit Ray's Charulata. (The Bong Movie Nostalgia/YouTube)

Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee was admitted to a hospital here on Friday with old age-related ailments, according to a statement issued by the health facility where she is undergoing treatment.

The 80-year-old actress has a history of “persistent anaemia and uncontrolled diabetes”, and medical tests will be conducted to determine the cause of her chronic complaints, Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital said.

“Her vitals are stable. A team of doctors is keeping a close watch on her health status,” the statement said.

Known as one of the favourite actresses of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Madhabi Mukherjee has acted in several critically acclaimed Bengali films, including Charulata.

She acted opposite Soumitra Chatterjee and Uttam Kumar, pioneers of Bengali cinema.

Mukherjee had won the National Film Award for best actress for her performance in Dibratrir Kabya.

Some of her well-known films are Mrinal Sen’s Baishey Shravan, Ritwik Ghatak’s Subarnarekha. For Ray, she acted in Mahanagar and Kapurush.

