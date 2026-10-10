Made on Rs 2.5 crore budget, Kannada film Premada Oorali earns 17 times its cost in 16 days

Kannada film Premada Oorali, reportedly made on a budget of just Rs 2.5 crore, has emerged as a box-office success, earning more than 17 times its production cost in gross collections within 16 days of its release. According to Sacnilk estimates, the film has collected Rs 43.45 crore in India gross collections so far.

The film, directed by Manoj Kumar, opened to a modest response, earning around Rs 9 lakh across 60 shows. However, its collections and show count grew as it gained momentum at the box office. On Day 15, the film reportedly collected Rs 4.5 crore across 1,178 shows, with an occupancy rate of 57%. Its total India gross collection stood at Rs 39.05 crore, while its total India net collection reached Rs 33.47 crore.

On Day 16, Premada Oorali was running across 831 shows. As per Sacnilk’s live estimates, the film collected Rs 3.73 crore in India net collections by 5 pm. Its total India net collection stood at Rs 37.20 crore, while its India gross collection reached Rs 43.45 crore.

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Based on the reported production budget of Rs 2.5 crore, the film’s gross box-office collection is now more than 17 times its cost. With its collections soaring, Premada Oorali is now being touted as one of the most profitable films in Kannada cinema.

How Manoj Kumar promoted Premada Ooralli with limited funds

The film’s journey to the big screen was far from easy. Just a day before its release, Manoj Kumar reportedly feared that the film would fail to find an audience. With limited funds for promotion, the team decided to make one final attempt to attract moviegoers. They printed invitation cards resembling wedding invitations, travelled on buses and distributed the cards to strangers, requesting them to give their film a chance.

The unconventional promotional strategy, combined with positive word of mouth, appears to have paid off spectacularly. Premada Ooralli gradually gained momentum, with its show count rising from 60 on its opening day to 1,178 by Day 15 and its daily collection increasing from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 4.5 crore.

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The financial difficulties surrounding the film reportedly extended to its production as well. With the makers struggling to raise money to complete the project, Manoj Kumar was on the verge of pawning his mother’s mangalsutra. The film’s subsequent success has made its journey particularly striking, highlighting the uncertainty that smaller productions often face before finding an audience.

Premada Oorali’s success stands out

Premada Oorali’s success is especially significant when compared with big-budget productions that require substantial collections to recover their costs.

The contrast is particularly stark against films such as Toxic, which has been associated with a reported budget exceeding Rs 500 crore.

Premada Oorali is following the trend of films like Hanuman Ansh and Laalo, which were made on modest budgets and went on to earn crores at the box office.