Lyca Productions to foray into Kannada cinema with Nikhil Kumar’s next

Producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions is all set to enter Sandalwood. He will make his maiden Kannada film with actor Nikhil Kumar, who is basking in the success of Seetharama Kalyana.

While confirming the news, Nikhil’s spokesperson said the filmmakers, however, were yet to zero in on the script. “The talks are in initial stages and nothing has been decided yet,” a source said.

It is clearly a big break for Nikhil who has done only three films so far. Lyca Productions has bankrolled some of the biggest blockbusters of south India. The company started producing films in India with 2014 hit Kaththi. It has since produced several hit films like Khaidi No. 150, Kolamavu Kokila, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Vada Chennai among others.

Lyca Productions also holds the distinction of funding India’s costliest film yet, 2.0. The sci-fi film, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

According to sources, Subaskaran enjoys a good rapport with Nikhil’s family and he will be releasing the actor’s film in all four south Indian languages.

Nikhil Kumar is the son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. He made his screen debut in 2016 with Jaguar, a Kannada-Telugu bilingual. His second film Seetharama Kalyana released last week.

The actor has also played the role of Abhimanyu in the yet-to-be-released period film, Kurukshetra. A film with director CR Manohar is also in the pipeline.