Luckyman teaser: Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar plays God in romantic drama

The teaser of Luckyman, starring Darling Krishna, Sangeetha Sringeri and Roshini Prakash in the lead roles, was released on Monday. The movie also has the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar in an extended cameo appearance.

The teaser has touched an emotional chord with Puneeth’s fans as they will get to see their idol on screen after his untimely death in October last year.

Directed by S Nagendra Prasad, Luckyman is the Kannada remake of the Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. Puneeth is stepping into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi in the remake. In the fantasy drama, he plays a God, who gives a second chance to the hero to fix his failing marriage.

The film also has a special appearance by actor-director Prabhudheva. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

Puneeth Rajkumar was last seen in James, which was also released posthumously. Puneeth’s elder brother Shivarajkumar dubbed for him in the film.