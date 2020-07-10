Law trailer: Puneeth Rajkumar promises a courtroom thriller

Law will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 17. Law will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 17.

The trailer of Law was released on Friday by Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who has bankrolled the movie under his home production banner, PRK Productions.

Going by the trailer, the film revolves around a female law student, who takes on injustice despite the odds stacked up against her. Director Raghu Samarth has put together a solid cast of actors, comprising many well-known faces of Kannada theatre scene.

The film marks the acting debut of Ragini Prajwal, who is the wife of actor Prajwal Devaraj.

“Law is close to my heart, because not only does it mark my debut, but the movie also sheds light on an important message that often gets sidelined,” said Ragini.

She added, “Nandhini is a strong and determined woman who overcomes a difficult situation through sheer determination and perseverance. Law is sure to set a new bar in this genre, and I am hoping it will be appreciated by critics and audiences alike. I have had the privilege of working with a dream team on Law.”

Law is the first Kannada movie to release directly on a streaming platform since the coronavirus-induced lockdown closed down theaters across the country. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 17 in over 200 countries. And that’s an opportunity, which a producer can’t say no to during a pandemic.

“With Law, we not only want to entertain our audience, but also bring to light an issue of great importance. We look forward to customers across 200 countries and territories being able to enjoy the movie from the safety of their own homes,” added producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s production venture French Biriyani is also getting ready for a digital release on the same platform this month.

