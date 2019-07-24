Kurukshetra trailer: Darshan starrer mythological drama looks epic

Kannada movie star Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas on Wednesday released the theatrical trailer of his upcoming film, Kurukshetra. Darshan will be seen in the role of Duryodhana, the eldest of Kauravas and the main antagonist of Mahabharata. The film also has a sprawling star cast, including late movie icon Ambareesh.

The trailer opens with introducing the audience to the core conflict of the movie, the dispute between the Kauravas and Pandavas, for the throne of Hastinapura. The narrative soon spills over to the battlefield, Kurukshetra, which has inspired many works of Indian literature and films over many decades.

The visuals of grand palaces, costumes, hand-to-hand combat and an all-star cast promise a spectacular film.

Actor Arjun Sarja plays Karna and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood plays the role of Arjuna in the film. It was earlier reported that the film will be released in five languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Kurukshetra is 50th film for Darshan and is inspired by the poem Gadhayuddha, which was penned by one of the greatest Kannada poets Ranna. Screenwriter J. K. Bharavi has written the screenplay based on the poem and seasoned filmmaker Naganna has directed the epic.

Producer Munirathna had earlier said that Kurukshetra will be the most expensive film ever produced in Kannada and promised that it’ll be at par with Babruvahana (1977) and Mayura (1975). These epic films, starring legendary actor Dr Rajkumar are touted to be the pride of Kannada film industry till date.

Kurukshetra is due in cinemas on August 2.