Krishnavataram actor Sanskruti Jayana’s Gujarat home is a living museum: ‘Every corner is handmade’

Krishnavataram actress Sanskruti Jayana, granddaughter of Anandiben Patel—the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and former Chief Minister of Gujarat—recently offered a tour of her stunning heritage home in Gujarat. More than just a residence, the home is a celebration of India’s rich craft traditions, where almost every element has been handmade by artisans. From the prints adorning the walls to the cushions, bedsheets, table runners and decorative pieces, every corner reflects painstaking craftsmanship. Some artworks, Sanskruti revealed, took months—and in some cases, even years—to complete.

The tour begins with hand-painted murals of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Saraswati. The entrance opens into a spacious sitting area designed in earthy brown tones, featuring a traditional Gujarati swing, handcrafted artefacts and a lift that connects the different floors of the home.

Living room of the house. (Photo: The Mashable India/YouTube) Living room of the house. (Photo: The Mashable India/YouTube)

One wall has been specially dedicated to the many leaders who played a role in shaping India. “It is called the wall of wisdom,” said Sanskruti to The Mashable India.

Explaining the inspiration behind the design, Sanskruti Jayana said, “My parents’ vision was to build the house like a traditional Gujarati haveli. Every Gujarati home has a central courtyard where the family gathers. The floors are interconnected through open corridors, so even someone standing upstairs can be part of conversations happening below.”

The grand jhoomar. (Photo: The Mashable India/YouTube) The grand jhoomar. (Photo: The Mashable India/YouTube)

Handicrafts dominate every room of the house, a reflection of her mother’s lifelong work with artisans.

“My mother has been working with artisans in the field of handicrafts for the last 25 years. I have grown up around them. Every single thing in this house is handmade,” she shared.

The home is adorned with scriptures, intricate woodwork, miniature art work and handcrafted decor collected from across India. Even vintage utensils that were once used during weddings have been repurposed into decorative pieces, adding a touch of nostalgia to the interiors.

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Outdoor sitting. (Photo: The Mashable India/YouTube) Outdoor sitting. (Photo: The Mashable India/YouTube)

Another striking feature of the home is its abundance of inspirational quotes. Whether on walls, corridors or outdoor pathways, words of wisdom have been incorporated throughout the property to motivate and inspire anyone walking through it.

Sustainability is another key pillar of the home’s design.

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“Our house is made for conscious living. It is completely eco-friendly. We do rainwater harvesting, use solar panels for electricity and follow practices that help us coexist with nature,” Sanskruti said.

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Garden area. (Photo: The Mashable India/YouTube) Garden area. (Photo: The Mashable India/YouTube)

The walls are further enhanced with designs inspired by Kachchi border embroidery, giving the home an unmistakably Gujarati aesthetic.

Even the washrooms have been thoughtfully designed. Each has its own colour theme, motivational quote and a mini library. Explaining the idea, Sanskruti Jayana said, “My grandfather was a Padma Shri awardee in the field of sanitation. He was popularly known as ‘Mr Toilet.'”

The house also features an open kitchen with an adjoining dining area that seamlessly connects to an outdoor seating space, making it ideal for enjoying the monsoon and pleasant weather.

Sitting area. (Photo: The Mashable India/YouTube) Sitting area. (Photo: The Mashable India/YouTube)

Beyond that is an outdoor kitchen where the family hosts gatherings, cooks together and enjoys bonfires.

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“We even have a pizza oven here, so we make pizzas as a family,” she added.

One of the most unique features of the property is the “Gratitude Walk”—a specially designed pathway that encourages self-reflection. Along the trail are inscriptions expressing gratitude towards nature, the five elements, animals and life itself, inviting visitors to pause and appreciate the world around them.

The family has also created dedicated spaces for meditation and yoga, reinforcing the home’s philosophy of mindful and conscious living.

From handcrafted decor and traditional architecture to sustainability and spirituality, Sanskruti Jayana’s heritage home is not just a house but a living museum of Indian craftsmanship and culture.