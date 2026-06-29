Krishi Thapanda breaks silence after man found dead at her Bengaluru apartment

Days after a man was found dead at Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda’s apartment in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar, the actress has issued an emotional public statement, urging sections of the media to stop speculating and provoking reactions from her and the deceased’s loved ones. Taking to Instagram, Krishi shared a lengthy note, explaining why she felt compelled to speak despite not wanting to make a public statement.

“I never imagined I would have to write something like this. I have neither the energy nor the mental strength to write this or even put this out into the world. The last thing I wanted to do during a time like this was make a public statement. But I find myself doing so because of the immense pressure, constant speculation, and repeated questions directed at me, my friends, and our families. At a time when we are simply trying to survive an unimaginable loss, we are being expected to explain it. The past few days have changed my life in ways I never imagined. With everything that has happened, I have also lost someone who was very close to my heart—someone who stood by me, protected me, and cared for me with nothing but kindness. Losing him has left a void that words cannot describe. I don’t know if I will ever truly come to terms with this loss.”

The actress said she has been carrying emotional pain for a long time and is now grieving another devastating loss.

“I have been carrying pain for a long time, and now I find myself grieving yet another unimaginable loss. It feels like I have lost pieces of myself along the way. What has made this even harder is that I haven’t even had the time or space to grieve. Instead, while his family, friends, and loved ones are trying to cope with an unimaginable loss, there have been constant speculations, assumptions, and attempts to turn someone’s death into a story. While a few media platforms have been understanding and respectful, some continue to provoke a reaction. The first question has often been, ‘What is your reaction?’ rather than, ‘Are you okay?’ or ‘How are you holding up?'”

Krishi clarified that her statement was not directed at any one individual or media outlet.

“I am not addressing one person or one platform, but anyone who continues to search for answers without knowing the truth or understanding the impact their actions have on the people left behind. No grieving person should ever be expected to justify their pain. To everyone who has been praying for me, checking on me, reaching out through my friends, and sending me messages filled with kindness—thank you. I may not have the strength to respond right now, but I see your love, and I am deeply grateful for it. I am surrounded by my friends, and with whatever little strength I have left, I am trying to process everything that has happened.”

She went on to make an earnest appeal to sections of the media.

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“To the media (not all) and to anyone continuing to speculate, I fold my hands and request you to please stop. Please do not disturb his family, my family, or our friends. Please do not turn someone’s loss into headlines or entertainment. There is a family that has lost a son. There are friends who have lost someone they loved beyond words. There are people trying to survive this grief one moment at a time. Please allow us the dignity and privacy to mourn him in peace. Mental health is fragile. Grief is fragile. Every unnecessary question, every assumption, every rumour, and every headline has consequences for the people who are still here, trying to survive this loss.”

Ending her note with a heartfelt message, Krishi wrote: “If there is one thing I have always believed, it is this: If you cannot make someone smile, at least don’t become the reason for their tears. If you cannot give someone a reason to live, at least don’t become the reason they lose hope. With folded hands, I request everyone to let him rest in peace, and to let his family, his friends, and all of us grieve in peace. Please choose kindness. I am begging you to stop.

What is the case about?

A man was allegedly found dead at Krishi Thapanda’s apartment in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar on Thursday, prompting a police investigation. The deceased has been identified as Vaishak, who had reportedly visited the actress’ residence on Wednesday night. Police officials confirmed that Krishi was not at home when the incident occurred. According to the preliminary investigation, Vaishak is suspected to have died by suicide while he was alone inside the apartment.

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According to reports, Vaishak allegedly called Krishi on Wednesday night and told her that he intended to take his own life.

Vaishak had previously been linked to a high-profile case involving businessman Aravind Reddy. Reports state that Krishi had earlier filed a complaint against Reddy. During the course of that dispute, an anonymous threatening letter was allegedly sent to the businessman. Investigators later traced the letter to Vaishak, who was subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation into Vaishak’s death is currently underway, and authorities are awaiting the results of further inquiries.

This article contains reporting on suicide and intense emotional distress, which may be deeply sensitive or triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time, experiencing thoughts of self-harm, or struggling with mental health challenges, please remember that you do not have to face it alone. Seeking support from professional counselors can offer a safe space and vital guidance during a crisis. Trained professionals are available to listen and help through the helpline resources listed below.