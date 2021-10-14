Kotigobba 3 delayed, Sudeep apologises after fans vandalise theatres in Karnataka

Frenzied fans of Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep went on a rampage in some cinema halls across Karnataka on Thursday as his latest movie Kotigobba-3 could not hit the screens as announced.

Alarmed by the violence, film producer Soorappa Babu and Sudeep appealed to the fans in separate video messages not to vandalise cinema theatres and said the film would be released on Friday.

Thank you all friends for ua support and love.

🤗❤ pic.twitter.com/Ri7Vhpwl3Q — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 14, 2021

Waiting eagerly to watch the first show of the film, Sudeep’s fan queued up outside cinema halls in many parts of the state early in the morning.

To their disappointment, they learnt that the movie would be released only on Friday.

Some fans got upset and broke the iron gate of a cinema theatre here and also indulged in stone-pelting.

After violence was reported in some theatres in the state, Babu said, “.. my film Kotigobba-3 could not be released today as I was cheated.

There are many reasons.. Some people have conspired against me. The movie will be released tomorrow at 6 am. Please pardon me. I am not at fault.”

Urging his fans not to vandalise theatres and maintain calm, Sudeep said, “I saw Babu’s video message. I know well who conspired against you (Babu). Only time will give the answer to them (Babu’s opponents).”

Kotigobba-3 also features actors Madonna Sebastian, Ashika Ranganath, Shraddha Das and Aftab Shivadasani. Shiva Karthik is the director and Arjun Janya has scored the music.