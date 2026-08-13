Korean director Ahn Pan Seok dies at 64

Korean director Ahn Pan Seok has died at the age of 64 after battling a cerebral hemorrhage. He was known for helming several acclaimed romance dramas, including Behind the White Tower, Something in the Rain, One Spring Night and The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. The news was shared by the makers of his upcoming drama Romance Expert, starring Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun.

On August 12, the production team of ENA’s Romance Expert released an official statement announcing his death. It read, “We are heartbroken to share this tragic news. Director Ahn Pan Seok passed away on August 12, 2026, at the age of 64.”