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Korean director Ahn Pan Seok dies at 64
Ahn Pan Seok was known for helming several acclaimed romance dramas, including Behind the White Tower, Something in the Rain, One Spring Night and The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.
Korean director Ahn Pan Seok has died at the age of 64 after battling a cerebral hemorrhage. He was known for helming several acclaimed romance dramas, including Behind the White Tower, Something in the Rain, One Spring Night and The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. The news was shared by the makers of his upcoming drama Romance Expert, starring Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun.
On August 12, the production team of ENA’s Romance Expert released an official statement announcing his death. It read, “We are heartbroken to share this tragic news. Director Ahn Pan Seok passed away on August 12, 2026, at the age of 64.”
The statement further read, “We are sharing this news at the request of the bereaved family. As the family is currently in deep grief and wishes to have a quiet farewell with the deceased, we sincerely ask for your cooperation in keeping the funeral proceedings private from the press. Once again, we express our deepest condolences. May he rest in peace.”
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Last month, it was reported that Ahn Pan Seok had collapsed due to a cerebral hemorrhage and was hospitalised for treatment. At the time, the production company said, “He is currently recovering. Following the completion of filming, the editing work has also been completed.”
Ahn Pan Seok began his career in the entertainment industry in 1987 as a producer in MBC’s drama department. He made his directorial debut in 1994 with MBC Best Theater’s Greetings of Love.
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