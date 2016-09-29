Kodi motion poster: Dhanush’s twin avatars a hit already, watch video

Kodi motion poster: The motion poster introduces two avatars of Dhanush and both the characters are quite intense Kodi motion poster: The motion poster introduces two avatars of Dhanush and both the characters are quite intense

The motion poster of Kodi, starring actor Dhanush, has got everyone talking on the Twitter. The motion poster introduces two avatars of the lead actor and both the characters are quite intense.

While one sports a moustache and has intense eyes, the other looks rugged with a thick beard. The poster has been receiving a lot of positive response as it has only increased the expectations of the audience for the film.

Even the actor’s wife Aishwarya R Dhanush, who is also a filmmaker, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the poster. “Feels like Diwali already,”she wrote.

Fans were eagerly waiting to catch the glimpse of their favourite actor and they even created a few interesting fan-made posters. The posters were so good that even they got the attention of Dhanush. The success of this upcoming film is important for the VIP star as his latest outing Thodari released amid huge expectations, but turned out to be a major disappointment to fans and critics alike.

The expectations from Kodi are also high given that fans will see Dhanush for the first time playing a dual role onscreen. The film is a political thriller and a confrontation between twin brothers is said to form the crux of the film. The film is directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming response for #kodi first look and motion poster. Love you all. #massaudiosoon,” Dhanush tweeted.

Previously, Senthilkumar had delivered hits like Ethir Neechal and Khaki Sathai, both films had Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and were produced by Dhanush’s home production Wunderbar Films.

Kodi is bankrolled by director Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company along with Escape Artists Motion Pictures, and has music from Santhosh Narayana. The film also stars Trisha and Anupama Parameswaran in important roles.

The film will hit the screen on October 7.

