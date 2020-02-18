Actor Kishori Ballal passes away

Kishori Ballal made her silver screen debut with Kannada film Evalentha Hendthi in 1960. Kishori Ballal made her silver screen debut with Kannada film Evalentha Hendthi in 1960.

Actor Kishori Ballal, best known for playing Kaveri Amma in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades, passed away on Tuesday. As per reports, she was suffering from age-related health issues and breathed her last at a Bengaluru hospital.

Ashutosh Gowariker confirmed the demise of Kishori Ballal on Twitter. Sharing behind-the-scenes stills from Swades, he wrote, “HEARTBROKEN! Terribly sad about the passing away of KishoriBallal ji!! Kishori ji… you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades!! You will surely be missed!!”

Kishori Ballal made her silver screen debut with Kannada film Evalentha Hendthi in 1960. In a career spanning five decades, she went on to act in movies like Hani Hani, Kahi and Suryakanthi. A Bharatnatyam exponent, she was also a part of Hindi films like Lafangey Parindey, Ek Alag Mausam and Gair Kanooni.

Kishori Ballal played the role of Kaveri Amma, the nanny of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohan Bhargav, in Swades.

