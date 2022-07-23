July 23, 2022 4:40:00 pm
After introducing the Bigg Boss OTT format in Hindi in 2021, the show will now have its first season in Kannada and film star Kichcha Sudeep will be hosting the season. Sudeep has previously hosted the TV version of the reality show. In a promo released by Voot, it has been announced that the season will premiere on August 6.
Voot shared in the caption, “Kiccha is here and we can’t keep calm! Join us for Season N̶I̶N̶E̶ ONE of Bigg Boss OTT (Kannada) 🤩 Grand Premiere Aug 6 | 7 Pm on @voot.”
View this post on Instagram
The show will air for six weeks and the live feed from the show will be made available to the audience 24×7.
Sudeep said in a statement, “It’s really exciting to see the growing anticipation for the first OTT season, and the new avatar will surely live up to this craze. As the promo suggests, the OTT season will be a dream come true for the Bigg Boss fans to see 24×7 live action with entertainment, drama, and a lot more that will certainly keep our viewers hooked for 6 weeks. The madness has just begun. Stay tuned.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Sudeep is currently looking forward to the release of his pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona on July 28.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Latest News
Kichcha Sudeep to host Bigg Boss OTT Kannada. Watch promo
From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: B-town celebs step out in style to welcome Russo Brothers
ICICI Bank Q1 profit zooms 50% to Rs 6,905 cr
A haircut with Steve Waugh, watching Tendulkar patiently wait in line at the cafeteria, and other memories from CWG ’98
Watch: Wind turbine blows up in flame after being struck by lightning
Maintenance matter: Daughters are not liability, says SC
Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka’s Presidential Palace and PM’s official residence taken over by protesters: Police
FTX plans partial bailout of bankrupt Voyager’s customers
Pakistan-based writer’s body to honour Sidhu Moosewala, 2 others with ‘Waris Shah International Award’
Tara Sutaria says paparazzi call male celebs ‘sir’, but female celebs aren’t given that respect: It’s this sense of ‘man is greater so he must be respected’
Megan fox bares her sculpted abs in neon green attire, says ‘I don’t exercise’
NDA is ‘No Data Available’ govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi