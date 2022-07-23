scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Kichcha Sudeep to host Bigg Boss OTT Kannada. Watch promo

Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, hosted by Sudeep, will premiere on August 6 on Voot.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 4:40:00 pm
After introducing the Bigg Boss OTT format in Hindi in 2021, the show will now have its first season in Kannada and film star Kichcha Sudeep will be hosting the season. Sudeep has previously hosted the TV version of the reality show. In a promo released by Voot, it has been announced that the season will premiere on August 6.

Voot shared in the caption, “Kiccha is here and we can’t keep calm! Join us for Season N̶I̶N̶E̶ ONE of Bigg Boss OTT (Kannada) 🤩 Grand Premiere Aug 6 | 7 Pm on @voot.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

The show will air for six weeks and the live feed from the show will be made available to the audience 24×7.

Sudeep said in a statement, “It’s really exciting to see the growing anticipation for the first OTT season, and the new avatar will surely live up to this craze. As the promo suggests, the OTT season will be a dream come true for the Bigg Boss fans to see 24×7 live action with entertainment, drama, and a lot more that will certainly keep our viewers hooked for 6 weeks. The madness has just begun. Stay tuned.”

Sudeep is currently looking forward to the release of his pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona on July 28.

