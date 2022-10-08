Kichcha Sudeep says Rishab Shetty’s Kantara left him ‘speechless’, pens letter of appreciation. Read here

Kannada film Kantara is raking in good reviews from critics and audiences from across the county. Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep has come forward to heap praise on the film, its director and lead actor, Rishab Shetty, the music director B Ajaneesh Loknath, and the entire crew. The Eega actor has penned a letter of appreciation and shared it on Twitter.

Sudeep wrote, “We do witness films that are good and fantastic. But rarely do we come across one that leaves us speechless. Kantara is one such film that left a huge impact on me… Fantabulous performance by Rishab Shetty, which leaves no stone unturned…kudos to the entire team to have faith in a plot like this…Hats off Ajaneesh… you are indeed a master. Congrats Hombale Films and thank you for believing in something and standing up for it.”

Here’s the full statement:

Earlier, Baahubali star Prabhas lauded the film on Instagram. He wrote, “Thoroughly enjoying watching #Kantara, especially climax. Congratulations to the entire team and wish you’ll success! (Sic)”

Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana also had nice things to say about Kantara. She tweeted, “Just watched Kantara and I’m at a loss of words. It will blow your mind, especially the Bhoota kola sequence. Rishab Shetty, you’ve outdone yourself!”

Just watched #Kantara and I’m at a loss of words-It will blow your mind especially the Bhoota kola sequence @shetty_rishab you’ve outdone yourself! @gowda_sapthami you’ve held your own @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @Karthik1423 congratulations on a another big win! #KantaraOnSep30 pic.twitter.com/fyC16hNACn — Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) September 29, 2022

Rakshit Shetty and Amulya are some of the other celebrities who have appreciated Rishab Shetty and his latest outing.

Also starring, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad, Kantara is an action thriller that deals with Kambla and Bhootha Kola, the traditional arts of Karnataka.