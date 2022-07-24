Kiccha Sudeep says he was ‘not called’ for Baahubali 2 after first film: ‘It started moving very fast, I couldn’t catch up’

Kiccha Sudeep has no qualms about not being a part of Baahubali: The Conclusion. The Kannada star, who was a part of Baahubali: The Beginning, said he was never called to reprise his role.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Kiccha Sudeep said, “I don’t think I missed being in second part. SS Rajamouli is the owner of that thought. He has the sole right to decide what needs to be done.”

Kiccha Sudeep played the character of Aslam Khan, an Arabian weapon’s dealer who befriends Sathyaraj’s Kattappa. He did not return in the second movie of the blockbuster franchise, which starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.

Sudeep asserted that he believes his character wouldn’t have fit in the screenplay of Baahubali: The Conclusion. “I think there were too many things happening in Baahubali, so my character coming in between… I don’t know how it operated for them but I was not called for Baahubali 2, so I think I’ll leave it there. I don’t want to question it at all.”

Sudeep, who’s previously collaborated with Rajamouli in Eega added, “We all joined together and gave it a push and it started moving very fast. And I couldn’t catch up with it.”

Kiccha Sudeep, who is set to host Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, is currently on a promotional spree ahead of the release of his next big movie, Vikrant Rona on July 28. The actioner has been directed by Anup Bhandari.