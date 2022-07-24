scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Kiccha Sudeep says he was ‘not called’ for Baahubali 2 after first film: ‘It started moving very fast, I couldn’t catch up’

Kiccha Sudeep played the character of Aslam Khan in Baahubali: The Beginning. He did not return in SS Rajamouli directed Baahubali: The Conclusion.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 12:40:00 pm
kiccha sudeep newsKiccha Sudeep is looking forward to the release of Vikrant Rona. (Photo: Instagram/Kiccha Sudeep)

Kiccha Sudeep has no qualms about not being a part of Baahubali: The Conclusion. The Kannada star, who was a part of Baahubali: The Beginning, said he was never called to reprise his role.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Kiccha Sudeep said, “I don’t think I missed being in second part. SS Rajamouli is the owner of that thought. He has the sole right to decide what needs to be done.”

Also read |Sudeep on breaking language barrier: ‘I don’t put limitations on myself’

Kiccha Sudeep played the character of Aslam Khan, an Arabian weapon’s dealer who befriends Sathyaraj’s Kattappa. He did not return in the second movie of the blockbuster franchise, which starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.

kiccha sudeep baahubali Kiccha Sudeep in a poster from Baahubali: The Beginning.

Sudeep asserted that he believes his character wouldn’t have fit in the screenplay of Baahubali: The Conclusion. “I think there were too many things happening in Baahubali, so my character coming in between… I don’t know how it operated for them but I was not called for Baahubali 2, so I think I’ll leave it there. I don’t want to question it at all.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

Sudeep, who’s previously collaborated with Rajamouli in Eega added, “We all joined together and gave it a push and it started moving very fast. And I couldn’t catch up with it.”

Also read |Kiccha Sudeep has conspiracy theory about Twitter spat with Ajay Devgn, feels a ‘third person’ was the mastermind

Kiccha Sudeep, who is set to host Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, is currently on a promotional spree ahead of the release of his next big movie, Vikrant Rona on July 28. The actioner has been directed by Anup Bhandari.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Prove majority to stake claim for Sena: EC to Thackeray, Shinde

Prove majority to stake claim for Sena: EC to Thackeray, Shinde

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
CBSE Class XII topper

Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?
Behind the Art

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Liger trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday get lots of love in Hyderabad, Ranveer joins the team in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement