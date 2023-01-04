Kiccha Sudeep reacts to Rashmika Mandanna trolling after comments on Kantara: ‘You want 10 million following but don’t want this negative thing?’

Varisu star Rashmika Mandanna had faced a lot of flak after she had said she has not watched the breakout Kannada movie of last year, Kantara. Many had said that the actor should be banned from the industry for her ‘apparent lack of gratitude’ to filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty, who had launched her with the 2016 film Kirik Party. Now Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep has opened up about the issue.

In a recent interview, Sudeep told IndiaGlitz Telugu, “It is what it is. How can you change the world? If you go 15-20 years back, there were news channels interviewing us and all that was pretty new at the time. But if you go to Dr Rajkumar sir’s time, nothing was there except Doordarshan and papers. So, how can you say they were better because now suddenly media is there? It’s wrong (to say that) because of media news everything is going wrong. We should learn to handle it. We should always move on. And once you’re a public figure, there will always be garlands; there will always be eggs, tomatoes and stones also coming at you.”

The actor said that celebrities should be able to take such backlash head on as they are public figures at the end of the day, adding, “I think we should learn to face it and get stronger. When we know that this is going to happen, I think we will all be more polished in what we talk, how we speak or what we are supposed to say. You want to have an account on Facebook and Twitter and following of 2 or 10 million but you don’t want this negative thing? Really?.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika had later said that she meant no harm by her earlier comment regarding Kantara, saying, “I just have love for them. I don’t know what else I’m supposed to say about it. It’s left to them.”

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. She has Vijay-starrer Varisu and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in her kitty.