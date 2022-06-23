Kiccha Sudeep on Vikrant Rona, box office pressures: ‘Maybe I will do Rs 2000 crore’

Kiccha Sudeep released the Hindi trailer of his highly anticipated thriller Vikrant Rona on Thursday. At the event in Mumbai, the actor spoke about ‘pan-Indian films’, the buzz word in the industry at present.

When the host asked the actor about the scale of the movie and the decision to release it in multiple languages, the Kannada star said, “If you are going to a five-star restaurant, you need such a platter. If we don’t respect our own films, who else would? This is a big film, we always had a big idea, a big thought. And that’s exactly how we want to present it. If we are looking forward to a bigger result, I think it’s the best approach to go the way we want to.”

The actor also addressed the topic of Telugu films getting theatrical releases across the country after KGF. He shared that every state has its own commercial viability but it’s only now that people are becoming aware of it.

Referring to the rise of content consumption during the pandemic, Sudeep also touched upon the box office race, as he said, “If the Covid era hadn’t come, I don’t think we’d be aware of Korean or Thai series or films. We all had time (during the lockdown). Also, it doesn’t always have to be a comparison with other films. So, when we say the Telugu industry is coming with a pan-India film, we do not look at it as a competition. We just want to tell stories. The Kannada industry has survived long enough to say we’re here as well. It’s not just South India, all language films deserve theatrical release. It’s just about their capacity, ideas, and approach.”

When a journalist quizzed him if he too is hoping for a Rs 1000 crore box office number, the superstar smiled to say, “I see a man who’s driving a one lakh rupee car being happy and someone with a normal car also happy. So if Rs 1000 crore makes a person happy, maybe I will do Rs 2000 crore. And if success makes one happy, then you posing this question has already made me a successful man.”

Vikrant Rona also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao and Vasuki Vaibhav. The Anup Bhandari directorial will be released in English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.