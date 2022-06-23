Kiccha Sudeep on Salman Khan presenting Vikrant Rona: ‘Our relationship is beyond give and take’

Kiccha Sudeep’s much-awaited Vikrant Rona is up for release on July 28. On Thursday, the actor showcased the trailer of the film in Hindi to the media in Mumbai. Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is one of the presenters of Vikrant Rona, launched its Hindi trailer. At the event, Sudeep spoke humbly about his ‘brother’ Salman coming on board as a presenter and said that he was going out of his way to promote the film.

Sudeep played the antagonist in Dabangg 2 opposite Salman. He shared that since Vikrant Rona was just in its initial phase, he did not discuss it with Salman during their shoot. The Kannada superstar also added that while Salman is always open to doing a cameo or song in his films, he wouldn’t associate his production company with a project if he didn’t believe in it.

“Our relationship is not about give and take. Dabangg was my gesture towards him and this is his towards my film. As a person and human, he is okay to do a cameo or song any day. However, SKF is very close to his heart and he wouldn’t have associated with our film if he wasn’t confident about the content. While I had a chat with him long back, he came on board much later after he saw some clipping of the film. He was the one who came up with the idea and asked if there was anything he could do. It was a huge gesture coming from him,” the actor shared.

He further added that since the team had already put in all the hard work, they weren’t expecting anything else from Salman. “Brother to brother he came as a presenter and he is taking so many more initiatives. He actually wanted to be here today, and even attend the event in Bangalore yesterday. But he had some protocol issues and hence couldn’t join us. But Salman has always been very welcoming and he gave us the elephant strength,” said Sudeep.

The superstar also spoke about Jacqueline Fernandez joining Vikrant Rona for a special dance number. Sharing that he remembered her performance with Salman in Kick when the team ideated on the song, his first suggestion was the Sri Lankan actor.

“We weren’t sure if she would accept it but it all worked out well. While initially I wasn’t supposed to dance, the team decided to make me match steps with her. I will also take this opportunity on behalf of our team to share how well prepared and rehearsed Jacqueline would arrive on set. She wouldn’t even take a single prompt, which was surprising for me as she doesn’t know the language. She did a great job and that’s why we even asked her to dub as her voice has a uniqueness,” Kiccha Sudeep added.

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona will release in 3D. It also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao and Vasuki Vaibhav. The film will be released in English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.