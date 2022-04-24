Kiccha Sudeep reacts to KGF 2 being called a pan-India film made in Kannada: ‘Hindi is no more a national language…’

At the film launch of ‘R’: The Deadliest Gangster Ever, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep entered the debate of Hindi being termed as a national language and said that south directors are making films that have a global presence. He also mentioned that Bollywood is now dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but the success rate is low.

In a video, referring to the raging success of the film KGF: Chapter 2, Kiccha Sudeep said, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.”

Kannada Actor @KicchaSudeep said ,”correct it,Hindi is no more the National Language, its no more a National language”!

In a film launch & a huge applause from the crowd & the media. Hope the efforts of Kannada activists are reaching the intended places.👏👏#stophindilmposition pic.twitter.com/qpj06HJseG — ರವಿ-Ravi ಆಲದಮರ (@AaladaMara) April 23, 2022

This is the latest in the ensuing debate about Hindi being the national language of India. Amit Shah was quoted by the Ministry of Home Affairs for having said at the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the Official Language, and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi. Now the time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country. When citizens of States who speak other languages communicate with each other, it should be in the language of India.”

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, is entering its second week, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The film has already crossed Rs 720 crore in terms of global box office earnings. The film is written and directed by Prasanth Neel. It is a sequel to 2018’s KGF Chapter 1. Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj also feature in the cast of KGF: Chapter 2.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt stormed the box office in March and was declared a colossal hit worldwide. While there have been successes like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sooryavanshi, Bollywood hasn’t faced a similar astronomical success as yet in the pandemic era.