scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Kiccha Sudeep: ‘I am not four films a year kind of actor’

Kiccha Sudeep believes he isn’t a “great decision maker” and relies on his instinct before boarding any project as an actor, director or producer.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 8:59:10 pm
kiccha sudeepThe key to Sudeep's ever-growing star value is his passion for cinema and the love the audience showers over him. (Photo: Kiccha Sudeep/Instagram)

As a creative person, superstar Kiccha Sudeep says all he looks for in a script is the scope to deliver a never-seen-before presentation as it is difficult to find “new” stories.

The 48-year-old Kannada movie star believes he isn’t a “great decision maker” and relies on his instinct before boarding any project as an actor, director or producer.

“There are no new stories, just newer presentations. As long as there is an emotion which can connect with the audience, I make the film. You really can’t say that this story is something you haven’t ever seen before.

Also read |Kiccha Sudeep recalls standing outside Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow to catch a glimpse of him, queueing up to watch his films: ‘Didn’t even understand Hindi’

“Maybe, the presentation is something that one hasn’t seen before. I sit in narration with a clean and crystal clear mind and if something has a spark, we go forward with it,” said Sudeep.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star feesPremium
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

In his over 25-year career, the actor has starred in Kannada blockbusters Sparsha, Kiccha, Swathi Muthu, The Villain, Pailwaan, Telugu-Tamil bilingual Eega and Telugu-Hindi bilingual series Rakta Charitra. He has also served as director, producer and actor on Kannada hits: My Autograph, No 73, Shanthi Nivasa and Veera Madakari.

For Sudeep, all these films were nothing less than a beautiful coincidence. “To be honest, if something excites me, I just do it,” the actor said.

Also read |Kiccha Sudeep says he was ‘not called’ for Baahubali 2 after first film: ‘It started moving very fast, I couldn’t catch up’

He fondly remembers saying an immediate yes to SS Rajamouli’s Eega (‘Makkhi’), which featured him in a negative role, or the Ram Gopal Varma-directed Hindi movie Rann which gave him the opportunity to collaborate with his favourite — megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

“I didn’t look forward to something huge when I went to meet Rajmouli sir. He narrated the plot in less than 10 seconds and I just accepted it at that time without thinking that the character was negative… Similarly when ‘Rann’ came, I was getting a chance to work with Mr Bachchan.

“There was this childlike excitement about working with these two cinema greats. So, I always look for that excitement as I believe that’s what works for me. I don’t know if I should have made some calculated moves, but right now I am happy with whatever I have,” he added.

The key to his ever-growing star value is his passion for cinema and the love the audience showers over him, Sudeep said.

“Cinema is my life. All my growth in life is because of cinema. Films are something I have loved and lived with. Likewise, cinema has loved me too. I don’t think I could have survived for 25 years here if the audience hadn’t loved me back,” he added.

The actor said he feels a sense of pride to have the liberty to tell stories that resonate with him on different levels — as a viewer, actor, director and producer.

“I take that as an honour to be here… I just do minimal films, I am not four films a year kind of actor. I do just one film a year, so I don’t think I can lose out on the passion so easily. I have not told even 100 stories in my career till now,” he added.

Sudeep’s latest outing is Vikrant Rona. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the 3D fantasy action-adventure film released in cinemas halls last month in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Superstar Salman Khan, Sudeep’s co-star from Dabangg 3, has presented the film in north India via his banner Salman Khan Films.

The Kannada actor will next be seen in Billa Ranga Baashaa, slated to come out sometime this year.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 08:59:10 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

3

Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, raise issues

4

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

5

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Featured Stories

Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie
Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul
Mumbai

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’

Premium
Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill
Explained

Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
From The NYT

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

NTA cancels CUET exam's second shift on Day 1, here's why

NTA cancels CUET exam's second shift on Day 1, here's why

How to tame a beast called cholesterol

How to tame a beast called cholesterol

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘spa time’ on her trip to Rishikesh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement