Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Kiccha Sudeep condemns man for attacking actor Darshan with slipper: ‘One silly act shouldn’t damage love, respect Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans are known for’

Kiccha Sudeep found the video of a slipper being thrown at Kannada actor Darshan "disturbing" and said Darshan was standing along with others on the stage and it was not the right way to express 'rage'.

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has strongly condemned the incident of a man hurling a slipper at actor Darshan during an event in Karnataka. An unidentified man threw a slipper at Darshan which hit his shoulder while he was promoting his film Kranti in Karnataka’s Hosapete. A video of the same went viral on social media. Sudeep found the video “disturbing” and said Darshan was standing along with others on the stage and it was not the right way to express ‘rage’.

In a long note that Sudeep shared on social media, he wrote, “Our land, language and culture is all about love & respect. Every problem has a solution, and every solution has multiple ways of being solved. Each and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity, and any problem can be solved in a manner that is pleasant and calm.”

He questioned the behaviour of the crowd at the event and added, “The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others and the leading lady of the film standing there as well who were just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage that was prevailing at that time. Humiliating them publicly brings about questions as to are we Kannadigas known for these unjustified reactions. Is this kind of outburst even an option? ”

Actor Darshan has been at the receiving end of criticism for his misogynist comments. He has also been in soup over his troubled relationship with the mainstream media in Karnataka. A phone conversation allegedly showing Darshan bad-mouthing the media for putting every aspect of his life under scrutiny had gone viral earlier. Following the incident, many leading news channels boycotted the promotional events of Kranti.

Hinting at the tiff between Darshan and fans of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep further wrote in his note, “As far as Darshan is concerned, I agree there may have been a situation that isn’t so pleasant between him and Puneeth fans. But is this the reaction Puneeth himself would have appreciated and supported? An answer to this is something that probably each of his beloved fans knows. One silly act from one individual in the crowd shouldn’t damage the whole system called love, dignity and respect that Puneeth fans are known for.”

Sudeep admitted to having differences with Darshan but he also added that his personal differences won’t stop him from speaking against the wrong. “Darshan has contributed a lot to this industry and our language. The differences between us isn’t something that will stop me from speaking about what I truly feel. He surely didn’t deserve this kind of treatment and it disturbed me as well,” wrote Sudeep.

The Vikrant Rona actor doesn’t want incidents like these to malign the image of the Kannada film industry as she added, “Kannada industry and the people of our land are known for good reasons for which Kannada and Karnataka are respected across all states. We shouldn’t be spreading this kind of message. Rebelling like this isn’t an answer or a reaction towards any situation.”

Concluding his note, Sudeep apologised if he has hurt anyone’s feelings with his words and requested everyone to spread love. “Forgive me if at all I spoke more than what I should have. Having travelled 27 years in this fraternity I have realised one thing for sure. Nothing and no one is forever. Let’s spread love, and respect and get the same in return from all. That’s the only way one can win over anyone and any situation,” he wrote.

Besides Darshan, Kranti also stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran and Sumalatha. It is scheduled to hit the cinemas in January.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 10:58:21 am
