Did Kiara Advani ask Toxic makers to cut bold scenes with Yash? Actress sets the record straight

Kiara Advani on Monday dismissed reports that she had asked the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups to cut or reduce an intimate scene filmed with Yash.

The reports, which had been circulating online since last weekend, alleged that Kiara had shot a bold romantic sequence with Yash after receiving assurances from director Geethu Mohandas about how the scene would be handled. According to unverified industry sources, Kiara had concerns after watching the footage and felt it had gone further than originally discussed. She was said to have asked for the sequence to be shortened, and in some versions of the story, requested that it be dropped from the film altogether.