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Did Kiara Advani ask Toxic makers to cut bold scenes with Yash? Actress sets the record straight
Kiara Advani has called out unverified reports claiming she asked director Geethu Mohandas to tone down an intimate scene with Yash in the upcoming film Toxic.
Kiara Advani on Monday dismissed reports that she had asked the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups to cut or reduce an intimate scene filmed with Yash.
The reports, which had been circulating online since last weekend, alleged that Kiara had shot a bold romantic sequence with Yash after receiving assurances from director Geethu Mohandas about how the scene would be handled. According to unverified industry sources, Kiara had concerns after watching the footage and felt it had gone further than originally discussed. She was said to have asked for the sequence to be shortened, and in some versions of the story, requested that it be dropped from the film altogether.
However, dismissing all the reports, Kiara Advani wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Absolute nonsense.”
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Toxic, produced by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, is a period drama set around the drug trade in Goa. The film has been in development for several years and carries one of the more ambitious budgets in recent Kannada cinema. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film was originally scheduled for a June 4 release, a date Yash himself confirmed has been shelved. A new release date has not yet been announced, though the film received a positive response when it was screened for industry audiences at CinemaCon.
The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
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