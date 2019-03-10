Nobody is trying to kill me: KGF star Yash on rumours about threat to his life

Kannada superstar Yash, who became a household name across the country with the huge success of KGF, on Saturday addressed the media in Bengaluru regarding the alleged threat to his life. He requested the media not to report such unverified news as it has already disturbed his family, friends and fans.

“I spoke to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar and Home Minister MB Patil about it. They personally assured me that I was not on the hit list,” Yash told reporters.

Yash said he was repeatedly subjected to such baseless rumours causing distress to his loved ones. “I am worried that such rumours may lead to some unpleasant consequences. Since morning, I am flooded with phone calls about my well-being, ” he added.

He also assured his fans that it was not easy to harm him. “Every time a gangster is arrested, I am told my life is at risk. I am not a lamb to slaughter. I am well aware of my strength,” he said.

In the past, rumours about alleged attempts on Yash’s life have made headlines. The KGF star said he had enough of it already while requesting people not to bring up his name every time a gangster is arrested. “I wonder who’s feeding such wrong information to the media,” he asked.

On Thursday, the officers of CCB, the crime fighting unit of Bengaluru police, arrested four members of a gang that was allegedly tasked to attack a ‘movie star ‘ of the Kannada film industry. And subsequently Yash’s name surfaced on local news channels clamming a murder plot against him. Some even speculated that the person who put a hit on Yash must be a member of the Kannada film fraternity.

The rumours have stirred the emotions of fans. “It is has led to negative discussions on social media. People were throwing around names of other actors speculating their involvement in the case. That’s very wrong. And it will also show our industry in a poor light. There is a healthy competition in the industry but I would like to make it clear that nobody in the industry would stoop so low,” he said.

Yash is currently preparing to start shooting for the second part of KGF.